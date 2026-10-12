Fake Passport Racket In Bhopal! STF Arrests Seventh Suspect From Gwalior, 26 Others Still On The Run | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) has caught the seventh suspect from Gwalior who was involved in preparing fake passports, police said on Sunday. According to SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria, suspect Gulab Rao alias Samyak Bodh is a resident of Gwalior.

The suspect came in contact with the mastermind of the racket, Reyal Choudhary. Gulab provided fake and fabricated information related to addresses and identification.

Interestingly, the suspect Gulab did not know Reyal but came under the latter’s influence and helped him prepare the passports. In all, 29 suspects were wanted.

The police have arrested three suspects and the total number of suspects arrested in the case is now seven. The remaining 26 absconding suspects are being hunted by the STF in different parts of the country, and raids are being conducted for their arrest.

Racket busted on Sept 7

On September 7, the STF busted the racket in which it was claimed that 70 fake passports were prepared. The police arrested four suspects in the case, all of them residents of Bangladesh.

The police arrested Naseem Akthar, a resident of Bhopal, the first Indian in the case. The second Indian, Gaya Prasad from Gwalior, and the third suspect, Gaya Prasad Gautam, a resident of Gwalior, have been arrested. He adopted Buddhism in 2019 and lived as a Bhante in 2021-22.

The suspect had organised a religious programme in 2022 and came in contact with the kingpin Reyal Choudhary. The suspect, Gaya Prasad, helped Reyal Choudhary prepare fake passports for 17 people whom he had never met.