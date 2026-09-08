Fake Passport Racket Busted In MP’s Dabra; 70 Passports Seized, Assam Link Emerges | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) has busted a racket allegedly involved in preparing passports using fake documents and seized 70 passports. Two suspects have been arrested and an Assam connection has come to light, police said on Monday.

STF DIG Rahul Lodha said Reyal Choudhary, a resident of Assam, was arrested from Dabra. Police found that Choudhary allegedly had four passports in his name.

Police said Choudhary was connected with a Buddhist monastery and had come from Assam.

He had spent some time in Betul before reaching Dabra, where he allegedly became involved in preparing passports using fake documents.

The racket came to light after around 40 passports were issued from a single house in Dabra.

Police found that the names and surnames of the passport holders did not match those of local residents, raising suspicion about the documents used to obtain the passports.

Lodha said two suspects had been arrested in the case. Investigators have found that around 70 passports were allegedly prepared using fake documents, while other suspects are on the run.

Police suspect that an international gang may also be connected with the racket and are investigating the possibility.

STF teams have reached Assam to trace and arrest other suspects in the case.