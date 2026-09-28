Fake IAS Officer Case Widens In Bhopal, TI’s Brother Booked After Call Records Reveal Conversation | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bagsewania police on Sunday booked another suspect in the case involving alleged fake IAS officer Tripti Singh, who is accused of cheating people on the promise of arranging government jobs and official work.

The latest suspect is Rohit Lilhare, brother of a police station in-charge (TI) in the city. According to reports, the investigation revealed that Rohit had spoken to a young woman over the phone at Tripti's request.

After examining call detail records, police confirmed the conversation and booked Rohit in the case. Rohit was called to the police station on Saturday, where his statement was recorded and he was questioned on several aspects of the case.

Police said that sometime between 2024 and 2025, Tripti asked Rohit to speak to the woman over the phone, during which Rohit told her that she had secured a job and that only verification from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, was pending.

Cops subsequently verified the phone conversation through call detail records. The investigation also revealed that after arranging phone conversations between Rohit and two young women, Tripti sent him videos showing herself with the women inside the state Assembly premises.

Rohit allegedly gave Tripti Rs 40 lakh, which he had taken from different people on the pretext of providing jobs. Notably, Tripti has been booked for posing as an IAS officer.