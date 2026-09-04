Fake IAS Case: Tripti Singh Also Tutored Civil Service Aspirants In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police investigation into fake IAS suspect Tripti Singh Rajput has revealed that she also delivered lectures at civil services coaching institutes, while presenting herself as a teacher at an administrative academy.

Meanwhile, Bagsewania police on Thursday brought Tripti and her brother Sudhanshu Singh to Bhopal from Chanderi on a production warrant and secured their four-day police remand till September 7.

Sources said Tripti had interacted with civil services aspirants at a coaching institute in Saket Nagar a few years ago, guiding students on civil services preparation, goal-setting and career choices. Besides, she also lectured aspirants at some other coaching institutes.

It is also learnt that Tripti's marriage to the son of a prominent builder was allegedly arranged based on the fact that she worked as a teacher at the administrative academy. However, after the truth about her background reportedly surfaced, she allegedly threatened to file a case against her in-laws and later separated from her husband.

Tripti and Sudhanshu have been charged in multiple cheating cases. Chanderi police had arrested them in a case involving an alleged fraud of Rs 9.80 lakh, where Tripti allegedly posed as an MP Tourism additional director and her brother claimed to be an official associated with the Union government's Human Resources department. They allegedly used these identities to promise government jobs in exchange for money.

In Bhopal, two FIRs have been registered against Tripti at Baghsewania police station. In the first case, Rohit Lilhare alleged that Tripti, Sudhanshu, Prakhar Singh and others took Rs 39.17 lakh, promising an MP Tourism resort lease and a job. Another complainant Gagan Upvanshi alleged that around Rs 50 lakh was taken on the pretext of arranging an MP Tourism hotel lease.

Police said that how many people have been duped by Tripti and her aides is under investigation.

Chanderi police had recovered a fake CBI card, letterheads, mementos linked to the trainee IAS identity and an SUV bearing "Government of India" from her Bhopal home.