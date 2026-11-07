Fake Currency Racket Busted! Police Seize ₹8.71 Lakh In Counterfeit Notes, Arrest 5 As Network Spreads Across 3 Districts In MP’s Shahdol | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahdol police have busted an organised counterfeit currency racket operating across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh and arrested five persons in connection with the case.

A total of 1,803 fake currency notes, including denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 200, worth Rs 8.71 lakh, were seized from their possession.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said, acting on a tip-off about the circulation of counterfeit currency in the area, Khairaha police laid a trap near Chhirhati village and intercepted the suspects.

During a search of their bag, a large quantity of fake notes was recovered. Police also seized a printer allegedly used to produce counterfeit currency and a bike.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sharad Singh Maravi of Anuppur district, Arvind Singh of Shahdol, Manish Kumar, Anil Kumar Uraiti and Nanhe Singh Markam, all residents of Dindori district.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the network had links across Shahdol, Anuppur and Dindori districts and was involved in the organised supply of fake currency.

Police are investigating the source of the counterfeit notes, the racket's distribution network and the possible involvement of other suspects.