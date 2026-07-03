Fake Class 10 Certificate Lands Police Constable Aspirant In Trouble | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A candidate appearing in the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Band Recruitment Examination 2026 was arrested for allegedly submitting a forged Class 10 certificate during document verification held on Lal Parade Ground on Friday.

The suspect Mohammad Anwar, a resident of Green Park Colony in Indore, allegedly altered his original Class 9 marksheet to make it appear as a Class 10 certificate in an attempt to meet the minimum educational qualification required for the post.

He had applied under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and appeared with chest number 1289.

The alleged fraud came to light during physical measurement and document verification when the recruitment committee noticed discrepancies in the format and lettering of the certificate.

Officials found visible signs of overwriting and tampering where Class 9 had allegedly been changed to Class 10. Jahangirabad police sent the document to Nutan Higher Secondary School, Chimanbagh, Indore, for verification.

The school confirmed that the document had originally been issued as a Class 9 certificate and supplied entries from its scholar register, establishing the alleged forgery.

The irregularity was detected by members of a committee headed by Neeraj Kumar Thakur during verification conducted by Sub-Inspector Vinay Rathore, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gaurav Tiwari and Constable Naval Singh Rawat.

Based on their complaint, Jahangirabad police registered a case and arrested the suspect.