Fake Caste Certificate Cases Under Scanner In Madhya Pradesh; 517 Rejected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of people attempting to secure government jobs using fake or dubious caste certificates are on the rise in the state. The Madhya Pradesh government's state-level caste certificate scrutiny committee has rejected 517 of the 881 cases examined since its constitution, while recognising certificates in the remaining 364 cases.

The committee has yet to receive investigation reports from superintendents of police (SPs) in 210 pending cases across different districts. As the investigation reports remain awaited from SPs, the committee could not take any decision in such cases. Similarly, the committee has not received replies to the show-cause notices served on 68 respondents.

In the meantime, 66 cases have been listed for discussion in the next meeting. The committee report prepared in September 2026 says that by Nov 5, 2025, there were 445 pending cases. From November 2025 to September 2026, a total of 39 committee meetings were held. In them, 101 cases were settled. Therefore, at present, the pending cases stand at 344. In addition to them, 24 new cases have been registered.

The cases decided by the committee indicate that most of the caste certificates were prepared in the name of Bhil or other tribes.