Fake Call Centre Busted, 3 Held In ₹20-Lakh Cyber Fraud Racket In MP's Sehore | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sehore Kotwali police on Monday busted a cyber fraud racket operating through a fake call centre and a fake trading app and arrested three people.

Preliminary investigation has revealed fraud of more than Rs 20 lakh, but police suspect the amount could run into crores.

Police seized five computers, a laptop, several mobile phones, passbooks, cheque books of bank accounts and SIM cards from the accused.

The case came to light after Abhishek Mukati of Shajapur complained that the main accused, Satish, had taken his bank documents, ATM card and SIM on the pretext of arranging a loan but his account was being used to receive money linked to cyber frauds.

Acting on the complaint, police raided a premises in Sheetal Vihar Colony, where an illegal call centre had been operating for the past six months.

According to police, the accused called people and lured them with promises of high returns from investment and trading. They used fake app to collect money in rented bank accounts.

The call centre reportedly employed six people who were calling around 100 victims daily. The accused allegedly obtained phone numbers from blood donation directories.

Those arrested have been identified as Satish Mewada and Kalyan Mewada, both from Bhainsrod village in Shajapur and Shubham Verma of Semra Dangi.