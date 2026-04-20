Fake ASP Case Collapses: 24-Year-Old Woman Acquitted by Bhopal Court | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District and Sessions Court has acquitted a woman who was arrested after being spotted wearing a police uniform with Ashoka Chakra emblem.

Shivani Chauhan, 24, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence as the prosecution could not prove the case. She was arrested while strolling in New Market area in 2024.

TT Nagar police station staff had detained Chauhan who posed as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in November 2024 after her suspicious behaviour and irregularities in her uniform raised concerns. Public prosecutor Manoj Tripathi said, “Bhopal court has acquitted Shivani Chauhan due to lack of evidence. She was arrested for donning police uniform posing as ASP in 2024.”

Chauhan allegedly posed as an ASP and even inspected a police station while officers saluted her. She arrived at the TT Nagar police station dressed in full uniform and claimed to be from 2018 batch but that batch had not received such promotions.

When she was asked about her posting district, she became confused and eventually told the truth during questioning. She admitted she wanted to impress her parents and society. After watching YouTube videos, she got a uniform stitched in Indore and learned how to carry herself as a police official. She reportedly said her mother was unwell and she only wanted to make her proud.