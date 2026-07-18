Faculty Crisis Hits New MP Medical Colleges, Many Function With Just 20–25% Staff | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A severe shortage of teaching staff has crippled academics at several newly established government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, with many institutions functioning with barely 20-25% of their sanctioned faculty strength, leaving students without adequate teachers and basic academic facilities.

Although government medical colleges have been established at Sheopur, Vidisha, Satna, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Seoni over the past two to three years, they continue to face an acute shortage of faculty and infrastructure, prompting concern among medical experts.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) had proposed incentives of Rs 50,000 for assistant professors, Rs 75,000 for associate professors and Rs 1 lakh for professors.

However, according to the deans of these medical colleges, no order has been issued to implement the proposal.

Sheopur Medical College

At Sheopur Medical College, 118 posts are sanctioned, but only 22 appointments have been made so far. Departments such as ENT, Paediatrics, Dermatology and Surgery have no faculty members.

Senior residents have been appointed in Ophthalmology and Dermatology. The Anatomy and Biochemistry departments do not have assistant professors, while there are no tutors to conduct practical classes.

Singrauli Medical College

The Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry departments do not have assistant professors or associate professors. Against 140 sanctioned posts, only 30 have been filled.

Classes are also not being conducted as per the protocols and parameters of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Vidisha Medical College

Most departments do not have tutors to conduct practical classes. These include Gynaecology, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, General Medicine, General Surgery and Respiratory Medicine.

Datia Medical College

The Community Medicine, General Surgery, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia and Radiology departments have no teachers.

There are also no professors in General Surgery, Radiology, ENT, Chest and TB, and Dermatology. The Forensic Medicine department does not have a single faculty member.

Govt yet to issue incentive order

Medical Teachers Association (MTA) president Dr Rakesh Malviya said, "It is a very pathetic condition on the faculty front in new government medical colleges in MP.

The DME announced incentives of Rs 50,000 for assistant professors, Rs 75,000 for associate professors and Rs 1 lakh for professors, but has not issued any order so far."