Extreme Heat Pushes Power Demand To All-Time High Across Madhya Pradesh, | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid searing heat felt across Madhya Pradesh, electricity consumption has risen substantially in the state. Against the normal power demand of around 12000 MW, the current demand is hovering between 14,000 MW and 15,000 MW, the highest so far this season.

In May last year, rainfall activity had brought down temperatures across the state, resulting in lower power demand. However, temperatures this May are hovering between 42 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius in many regions.

To find relief from the extreme heat, people are using air conditioners, coolers and fans round the clock, leading to a sharp rise in electricity demand. Sources in the power department said that the state's power demand stood at 14700 MW on Friday.

On May 19, at 3.30 pm, the state's power demand touched 15038 MW, the highest of the season. On average, power demand is fluctuating between 14000 MW and 15000 MW.

Power plants face production bottlenecks

The surge in power demand has come at a time when some power plants are grappling with production-related issues. Sources in the power department said that Unit 4 of Sanjay Gandhi power plant remained shut since April 16 due to an earth fault-related issue.

A 660 MW unit of Shri Singaji Thermal Power Project was also shut and efforts were underway to restart it soon. Mahan Energy and Jhabua thermal power plants, in which Madhya Pradesh has shares of 27 MW and 188 MW respectively are also facing bottlenecks in production.