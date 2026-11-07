Explosives Hidden Inside Haystack! Police Seize Gelatine Rods, 800 Detonators And Materials Worth ₹14 Lakh From Villager’s House In MP’s Sagar | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar police raided a house in a nondescript village and recovered illegally stocked gelatine rods, detonators and other explosive materials. The accused had hidden the explosives inside a haystack. A case has been registered under the Explosives Act against the accused.

The police officers of Sagar said that information was received that Majhgawan village resident Dullichand Patel was involved in the illegal business of selling gelatine rods, detonators and other explosive materials.

There was a possibility that an untoward incident could take place at any time due to the illegally stored explosive materials.

A raid was carried out at the house of Dullichand and even a parked jeep, MP 15 G 1578, was searched.

A total of 87 cartons of explosives and Supreme Plain detonator boxes, including 100 pieces of PVC tube accessories for K 22, 800 electronic detonators stashed in eight boxes, 70 pieces of safety fuse, etc., were recovered. The total cost of the seized material is around Rs 14 lakh.

Rinku (32), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered against Dullichand and Rinku under the Explosives Act.