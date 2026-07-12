Expired Bread Served To 74 Passengers In Shatabdi Express | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An incident has come to light in which passengers on the 12002 New Delhi-Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi Express train, travelling from Delhi to Bhopal, were served expired bread for breakfast on Saturday.

About 74 passengers in coach C-4 were served bread with a use-by date of July 10, 2026. Most passengers had already consumed the bread when they noticed the date on the packet, raising fears of food poisoning.

The issue was not limited to just one coach. Bread bearing the same date was also found in catering packets kept outside the coach.

This has led to suspicions that the expired bread might have been served to passengers across multiple coaches of the train.

Following the incident, several passengers lodged complaints through the Rail Madad app and the online consumer commission portal.

Quote

"Catering is controlled by Delhi-based authority. Bhopal Railway Division does not have any role in it. This is a Northern Railway train, and the food is loaded from that zone. Under the railway system, the responsibility for the operation and onboard catering of he Shatabdi Express lies with the respective railway zone."

Naval Agrawal, railway public relations officer