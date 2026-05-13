Exercises For Changes In Cabinet After Ministers’ Performance Reports In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Plans are afoot to prepare the ministers' performance reports after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and leaders of the organisation hold discussions with each minister separately.

The BJP will do exercises for cabinet expansion once the ministers' performance reports are ready. The Bihar and UP governments have already expanded their respective cabinets.

The Chhattisgarh government did it earlier.

Now, the BJP's central leadership is planning to expand the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan cabinets.

According to sources, there are plans to ask some ministers to resign from the cabinet before its expansion.

After commenting against Colonel Sophia Qureshi, minister Vijay Shah is in trouble these days, and the performance of some ministers is not up to the mark. So, they may have to quit the cabinet.

As four ministerial berths are vacant, four ministers have to resign before the cabinet expansion, sources said.

There are chances that other than a few senior leaders, some women legislators may be inducted into the cabinet during the expansion.

CM may meet Amit Shah today

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.

Yadav already reached the national capital on Wednesday night to congratulate Shah for the party's victory in West Bengal.

Yadav will also discuss other issues related to the state. Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya met Shah two days ago.

CM Mohan Yadav Moves With Fleet Of 7 Vehicles, Ministers Cut Fuel Consumption

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who used to move with 13 cars, went to Narsinghpur with a fleet of seven cars on Wednesday.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to cut fuel consumption, Yadav has removed eight vehicles from his motorcade.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda reduced the number of cars, and Minister Vishvas Sarang stopped using the pilot car. Sarang uses only one car to go to Mantralay.

The BJP's state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, has again appealed to the party leaders to save each drop of petrol and diesel.

He appealed to the BJP workers and citizens to carpool or use public transport for commuting daily.

Khandelwal said people should use resources with caution and encourage Swadeshi.