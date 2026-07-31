Executive Engineers To Be Held Accountable For Poor Roads Says PWD Minister Rakesh Singh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Executive engineers (EEs) will be held accountable if roads deteriorate due to negligence or are not repaired promptly during the monsoon, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Rakesh Singh said on Thursday.

The minister said the accountability of the concerned executive engineer has been fixed in areas where roads are found to be in poor condition. Officials responsible for delayed repairs or negligence will face action.

The minister reviewed departmental construction works, action taken following surprise inspections, bitumen supply and bill verification, road quality, 'Lok Kalyan Sarovars' (public welfare ponds), training arrangements and compliance with departmental directives during a chief engineers' conference at Mantralaya.

Expressing displeasure over irregularities detected during surprise inspections, Singh asked how many contractors found at fault had been blacklisted. He also questioned why no action had been taken against erring contractors by some chief engineers.

The minister directed officials to ensure 100% verification of all bills related to bitumen procured from government refineries. No payment will be made without complete reconciliation of records relating to actual supply, invoices, quantities, utilisation and payments.

Chief engineers have been directed to regularly monitor roads in their respective zones. Priority should be given to identifying roads, bridges and culverts damaged by rain, as well as waterlogging-prone areas, and ensuring their immediate repair. The minister said poor road conditions should not inconvenience the public or lead to accidents.