Excise Department Set To Amend More Than 100-Year-Old Act | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Excise Department is set to amend its more than 100-year-old Excise Act. A committee has been formed to look into the matter.

The department felt that the Act belonged to the colonial era and that most of its provisions do not match present-day requirements. Following the proposed changes, penalties under various provisions are likely to increase.

A senior excise department officer tasked with framing the new Act told Free Press on condition of anonymity that the Excise Act, which dates back to 1915 and is still in use, needs to be updated and simplified to meet present-day requirements.

“The changes in the Act will also cover instructions issued by the government from time to time and incorporate provisions as per departmental requirements,” the officer added.

He said that the procedures under the Act are currently governed by the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which has now been replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Accordingly, provisions in the Act will have to be amended.

The directives issued by the government at different points in time are also not reflected in the Excise Act and will therefore be incorporated into the amended law.

Moreover, the penalty provisions are around 50 years old and are no longer considered relevant in the present context.

After the amendments, the penalty provisions may be increased substantially. However, the imprisonment provisions are likely to remain unchanged.

Sources said amendments would be made to the Act, though its overall nature would remain unchanged.

Another senior excise department officer said the department may also study the excise laws of other states that have removed colonial-era provisions.

The Central government had earlier decided to remove colonial-era provisions from various laws.

Sources in the Excise Department said Principal Secretary, Commercial Tax Department, Amit Rathore recently chaired a meeting of the committee tasked with reshaping the Excise Act.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Pramodh Kumar Jha said the Excise Act was being amended to meet the present needs of the department.

Sources in the department said that recently, Principal Secretary, Commercial Tax Department, said Amit Rathore chaired a meeting of the committee tasked with reshaping the Excise Act.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Pramodh Kumar Jha said that the Excise Act is being changed to meet the present needs of the department.