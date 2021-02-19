Excellence Schools of block level and not district to be included in CM Rise School project

BHOPAL: The school education department has decided that the Excellence Schools at district level will not be included in the CM Rise School project. Nevertheless, the excellence schools located at block level could be included in the ambitious project.
The school education department has decided to start with 350 CM Rise Schools in the first phase. This includes such schools to be set up at all 313 blocks across the state. It will also be ensured that each assembly constituency too has one such school.
Officials say that efforts should be made not to select Excellence Schools in CM Rise Schools. If need arises then only excellence schools located at block level should be included and not the one at districts headquarters.
CM Rise Schools are being designed considering that they will cater to the needs for next 100 years. Therefore officials of the school education department have decided that the selected school for the project should have minimum of 3 acres of land for future extension or other plans.
In-charge of the CM Rise School Project, DM Kushwah has asked the field officials including the district education officers and the block resource coordinators to choose and verify the schools carefully. ‘Once the schools are selected for the project there will be no change in the list of selected schools,’ said Kushwah.
The district education officers and the block resource coordinators have been given free hand to select the schools using their wisdom on given parameters. At block level the schools should be selected considering that there should be proper road connectivity so that transportation of students do not become a challenge later.
A basic design has also been planned for all such schools. Special design of the chair has to be finalized for the teachers. They will also be given an almirah. Furniture for students has also been given lot of stress.
Related officials have been advised not to select any school that is close to any place where public functions are held often as it would distract students during studies.
The list has of 350 selected CM Rise Schools has to be finalized within a month. This list will be sent to the CM for approval, then passed by the state cabinet, after which the project has to be implemented.