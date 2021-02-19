Excellence Schools of block level and not district to be included in CM Rise School project

In-charge of the CM Rise School Project, DM Kushwah has asked the field officials including the district education officers and the block resource coordinators to choose and verify the schools carefully. ‘Once the schools are selected for the project there will be no change in the list of selected schools,’ said Kushwah.

The district education officers and the block resource coordinators have been given free hand to select the schools using their wisdom on given parameters. At block level the schools should be selected considering that there should be proper road connectivity so that transportation of students do not become a challenge later.

A basic design has also been planned for all such schools. Special design of the chair has to be finalized for the teachers. They will also be given an almirah. Furniture for students has also been given lot of stress.

Related officials have been advised not to select any school that is close to any place where public functions are held often as it would distract students during studies.

The list has of 350 selected CM Rise Schools has to be finalized within a month. This list will be sent to the CM for approval, then passed by the state cabinet, after which the project has to be implemented.