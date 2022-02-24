Ex-MLAs want exemption from toll tax and more facilities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-MLAs association in Madhya Pradesh wants exemption from toll tax and more facilities for the former legislators in the state, as per a memorandum submitted to the speaker of the state assembly Girish Gautam on Thursday.

A delegation of Purva Vidhayak Parishad, Madhya Pradesh led by the Parishad’s state president Vijendra Singh Sisodia called on the speaker to submit the memorandum.

Other facilities demanded through the memorandum include ex-MLA be added to the list of protocol, eligibility for them to travel in AC first class coach in trains if only one person is travelling, pension to be hiked up to half the salary of an incumbent MLA, at least six days stay free of cost in the MLA Rest House, hassles free booking of rooms in MP Bhavan and medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh annually per head.

According to Sisodia, the speaker assured the delegation of looking into their memorandum and getting their grievances redressed.

Parishad vice-president Ramesh Sharma ‘Guttu Bhaiya’ and general secretary Ramkishan Chaouhan were also in the delegation.

