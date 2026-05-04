Ex-MLA, BJP Leader Booked For Abetment To Suicide By Vidisha Police | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vidisha police have registered a case against former Congress MLA and BJP leader Shashank Bhargava for allegedly forcing a farmer to commit suicide, officials said on Sunday.

Five videos of the farmer Govind Gurjar had gone viral on social media. Following an investigation, police registered the case against Bhargava. Vidisha SP Rohit Kashwani told Free Press that on April 27, Gurjar died by suicide after jumping in front of a running train.

To probe the case, a special investigation team was formed. During the investigation, police found that Bhargava had allegedly forced the farmer to sign a contract transferring his house in the leader’s name. Police also found that the farmer and BJP leader had financial disputes, and due to these disputes, Gurjar was suffering from depression.

In one of the videos, Gurjar was seen claiming that the leader had offered to kill former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MLA Mukesh Tandon. However, during the preliminary investigation, no such evidence has come to the fore.

The farmer had also appealed to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to help him. In another video, he sought help from Congress leader Sachin Pilot and urged him to raise the issue on a community forum. Police have registered a case related to property and abetment of suicide against the BJP leader.