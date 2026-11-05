Ex-MLA Baijnath Kushwaha Replaces Siddharth Kushwaha To Lead MP Congress' OBC Department

MP Congress Changes OBC Department Leadership, Baijnath Kushwaha Replaces Siddharth Kushwaha As New State President | Google

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced new appointments to the Madhya Pradesh Congress OBC department as part of an organisational reshuffle. Former Sabalgarh MLA Baijnath Kushwaha has been named the new state president, replacing Satna MLA Siddharth Kushwaha, while two leaders have been appointed state vice-presidents. The appointments were announced by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal following approval from the party's national president.

Baijnath Kushwaha, who previously served as an MPCC general secretary, will now lead the party's OBC department in Madhya Pradesh. His appointment marks a leadership change in the organisation responsible for coordinating outreach and activities concerning Other Backwards Classes.

The position was earlier held by Siddharth Kushwaha, who was appointed to the role in 2022. The Congress also named Rajendra Mandaloi from Bhopal and Pawan Patel from Satna as state vice-presidents of the OBC department.

The appointments are part of the party's efforts to reorganise its state-level leadership structure and distribute responsibilities among leaders from different regions.

The OBC community holds considerable political significance in Madhya Pradesh, making leadership appointments within the department important for the party's organisational functioning.

Baijnath Kushwaha's previous experience as an MLA and party office-bearer is expected to contribute to his new responsibilities. The leadership change also brings fresh appointments from Bhopal and Satna into the department's state-level structure.

However, the Congress has not announced any specific electoral strategy or political programme linked to these appointments. While the appointment details have been reported, independent official confirmation of the November 5 notification remains unavailable.

Further clarity on the department's priorities and future organisational activities is expected following the new leadership's assumption of responsibilities.