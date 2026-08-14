Ex-ACS Shailendra Singh To Head Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Sanjay Gupta To Be Member | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The selection committee for appointing the chairman of the Real Estate Regularity Authority (RERA) held a meeting in Jabalpur on Thursday.

According to reports, the committee approved the name of former additional chief secretary Shailendra Singh for the post of RERA chairman.

The Acting Chief Justice of the High Court, Vivek Rusia, presided over the meeting of the selection committee.

Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal, additional chief secretary (urban development department) Sanjay Dubey, and law secretary participated in the meeting.

Similarly, the committee approved the name of a former IAS officer, Sanjay Gupta, for the post of RERA member.

The committee also approved the name of Ravindra Singh for the post of the member of the appellate tribunal.

Singh's tenure as chairman of RERA will be for one year and four months because the maximum age limit for RERA chairman's post is 65 years. Singh's tenure will end in December next year.

When Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was the higher education minister, Singh worked as additional chief secretary in the department.

Both Sanjay Gupta and Ravindra Singh worked in Ujjain. The post of RERA chairman remained vacant for four months after the end of the tenure of AP Shrivastava in March.

Soon after the retirement of Shrivastava, a member of RERA was also retired. After his retirement, only one member, Rashmi Agarwal, remained in RERA.