EVMs to be used in MP by-elections

Election Commission of India would be using latest version of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in these by-elections due on 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. As per the ECI, EVM of M-3 model will be used in the upcoming assembly by-election instead of EVM of M-2.

M3 machines are better than their previous versions in several aspects, said joint chief electoral officer, Dharnendra Kumar Jain. Most important feature of this version is that up to 24 ballot units can be added to it whereas the previous version supported maximum four units with it.

Names of up to 64 candidates only could be supported by one M2 version machine. Places where more than 64 candidates contested two EVMs were used. The new version M3 is capable of up to 384 candidates including NOTA.

The percentage of battery was not visible in previously used M-2 machines, but it would be seen in M-3 machines. On the basis of which the Presiding Officer can replace the battery.

In the new M-3 machines both the candidate section and the battery section are sealed separately. As a result of which the battery life remains less, the presiding officer can open the battery section and replace the battery. These machines are more handy and easy to carry because their weight is less in comparison to the older version M2 machines.