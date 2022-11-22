'Everyone welcome in Madhya Pradesh', says Jyotiraditya Scindia as Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra all set to enter the state on Wednesday

FP Photo

Gwalior: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said Bharatiya Janata Party will again clinch a landmark victory in the upcoming Gujarat asssembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in his home turf Gwalior, Scindia said "on the basis of Gujaratis and on the basis of Gujarat's identity, we believe the atmosphere is in favor of BJP. Gujarat had reached a new peak when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the state."

He exuded confidence of BJP's win in the state elections saying "the results will be historic."

Responding to a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra that will enter Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra, Scindia said, "everyone's visit to the state is welcomed, this is a democracy, everyone has the right to travel anywhere."

After completing its Maharashtra leg, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is all set to enter its first Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Party general secretary and his sister Priyanka Gandhi will also join the march on the very first day of the yatra.

On the Tata group and Airbus manufacturing the C-295 transport aircraft in Gujarat, Scindia said the first time that these planes would be made outside Europe which is a remarkable achievement for India .

"The ground-breaking ceremony of the manufacturing unit in Vadodara was done by the Prime Minister and it is a big proof of self-reliant India and success of Make in India initiative."

The minister said the central government-led by PM Narendra Modi is working towards fulfilling its promise to deliver 1 million public sector jobs by the end of 2023.