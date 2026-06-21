Every Third Traffic Fine For Helmet Violation, Over 10k Penalised In 5 Months | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite continuous road safety awareness campaigns, helmet compliance among two-wheeler riders in the state capital remains a major concern.

Traffic police data reveals that more than 10,000 riders were fined for riding without helmets during the first five months of 2026, accounting for nearly 37% of all traffic challans issued during the period.

According to official figures, traffic police issued 27,152 challans between January and May 2026 for traffic rule violations amounting to over Rs 1.39 crore.

Of these, 10,143 challans were issued solely for helmet violations, resulting in penalties worth Rs 30.42 lakh.

The data indicates that nearly every third challan in the city was related to non-use of helmets.

Road safety experts say head injuries remain the leading cause of death and serious injuries among two-wheeler riders involved in accidents.

Wearing a helmet significantly improves the chances of survival and reduces the severity of injuries.

Apart from helmet violations, traffic police issued challans to 2,056 car drivers for not wearing seat belts and issued 1,357 challans for improper number plates.

Cases of overspeeding, stunt riding, illegal parking and use of black films on vehicles were also reported in significant numbers.

Officials said 949 helmet violation challans are still pending, while 373 cases are under judicial consideration.

Traffic police continue to conduct awareness drives at schools, colleges and major intersections, but compliance levels remain below expectations.

A helmet is not just a means to avoid a challan, but it is the most effective safety measure for protecting lives. Riders should wear helmets under all circumstances, said Additional DCP Basant Kaul.