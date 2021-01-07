Every government school in Madhya Pradesh to get Ma ki Bagia: Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said all government schools will get ‘Ma Ki Bagia (kitchen garden)’ for growing seasonal vegetables.

The purpose of kitchen gardens will be to provide fresh vegetables to students, he said.

Chouhan made the above remark at Minto Hall on Thursday, when he virtually inaugurated 2,500 kitchen sheds and 7,100 kitchen gardens.

At the virtual function, he also spoke to some women of self-help groups who prepare mid-day meal in schools.

The cook of a primary school at Fanda in Bhopal Sunita Maran said she had named the kitchen garden of her school as ‘Ma Ki Bagia.’

Chouhan said that he had agreed about the name and that he would christen the kitchen garden of his residence as ‘Ma Ki Bagia.’

He said kitchen garden would be set up in every government school on MNREGA convergence.

If there is no room in any school for it, garden can be set up in any other area in the village where the institution is located, he said.

He appealed to school authorities to take cooperation of students to maintain cleanliness in schools and kitchen gardens.

I used to sweep school floor: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the students used to sweep the floor of their schools earlier to maintain cleanliness.

He said he, too, would the clean the floor of his school, as one should not be ashamed of doing the work of one’s own school.

Food should be nutritious, seasonal, frugal

The Chief Minister further said food should be nutritious, seasonal and frugal to maintain health.

The aim of setting up kitchen gardens in schools is to provide fresh vegetables to students, he said.