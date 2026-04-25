‘Every 6th MSME Owned By Women’ Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Highlights Nari Shakti Push In MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Working under the Nari Shakti initiative, with every sixth Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the state now will be owned by women.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a post on X that, "women are playing a key role in building a developed Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted that their participation has reached new levels and is helping the state grow.

He added that the government is working with full focus to make “Nari Shakti” self-reliant by supporting women through business opportunities, skills, and welfare efforts, so they can become more independent and contribute to development."

Check out his X post below :

Highlighting the impact of the Nari Shakti push, he noted that every sixth MSME in the state is now owned by a woman. He also pointed out that out of 24.34 lakh MSME units, around 4.11 lakh are being run by women, showing their rising role in business.

The state government is promoting women-led businesses through its MSME and startup policies to make women more self-reliant. These efforts include easier loans, financial support, and skill training to help women start and run their own businesses.

Special Session on Monday

A one-day special session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held on April 27 to discuss Nari Shakti Vandan and the overall development and empowerment of women.

The session will take place in two parts, from 11 am to 1:30 pm and again from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Ahead of the session, guidelines have been issued under Rule 251, asking MLAs to avoid personal allegations, not raise sub judice matters, and use respectful language.

More details below :