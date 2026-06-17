Evening Vehicle Checks On Vip Road Trigger Traffic Snarls In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regular evening vehicle checks on VIP Road are causing significant inconvenience to commuters, with traffic congestion stretching across key connected routes during peak hours.

While traffic police say the drive is aimed at curbing violations and dangerous bike riding, including stunts, many commuters claim the checks are creating avoidable delays.

Every evening till 9 pm, traffic personnel set up barricades at both entry points of VIP Road, Raja Bhoj Setu and Lalghati Crossing.

The checks have resulted in slow-moving traffic and long queues of vehicles on VIP Road and adjoining routes.

Commuters reported congestion extending from Polytechnic Crossing towards VIP Road, while traffic on routes connected to Lalghati is also being affected.

Several commuters argued that the majority of people being stopped are regular road users, whereas the unruly bikers targeted by the campaign are usually active late at night.

A resident of Koh-e-Fiza said, Stunt riders and bikers creating a nuisance on VIP Road generally do not venture out during evening rush hours. Because of a few violators, everyone is facing inconvenience."

During an on-the-spot visit, several bikers and even some car drivers were seen turning back to avoid the checking points. Such sudden manoeuvres not only contribute to traffic jams but also increase the risk of road accidents.

Additional DCP (traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul said the checking drive was intended to enforce traffic rules and prevent violations.

He stated that the primary focus was on modified silencers, stunt riders and other unruly bikers who pose a safety threat on VIP Road. Kaul added that traffic police remained active during late-night hours and were taking regular action against such offenders.