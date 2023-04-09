Terence Lewis, India's Best Dancer judge, blown away by Madhya Pradesh contestant's skills

Even before 'India's Best Dancer 3', MP boy Shivanshu Soni made Terence Lewis say 'I want to learn dance from | Instagram

Mumbai: Dancer, and choreographer Terence Lewis, who is currently judging the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 3', shared how he found contestant Shivanshu Soni from Madhya Pradesh on Instagram and was so impressed with his dancing skills that he even texted him to say that he wants to learn dance from him.

Terence said: "Shivanshu has a brief backstory. A while back, I discovered him on Instagram and texted him, saying, 'I want to learn dance from you'. After that, we collaborated together to create a few Instagram reels. I must also mention what a performer he is. I can't wait to see every one of your acts this season."

Shivanshu's performance on the song 'Binte Dil' from the movie 'Padmavat' left everyone stunned. Terence said that he wanted everyone to see his talent on the show. Shivanshu also talked about his passion for dance and said that it is everything to him. He said that despite being from a non-dancer family, he got all support from his mother and everyone in the family which helped to continue his passion for dancing and think of making a career in it.

'Dance is life for me'

"Dance is life for me, but no one from my family is in the artistic field. My mother is a politician, my sister is a lawyer and my brother is an entrepreneur. So, my mother noticed that I had an inclination towards dance and loved it. Even though it's a different field, my mother was always supportive and would take me to various auditions and workshops. They always pushed me to pursue my passion, saying whatever you are doing you are best at it," he added.