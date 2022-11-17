‘Evaluation of students: all state boards should coordinate'

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for School Education Inder Singh Parmar has said that every board of education in the country should coordinate and consider the overall evaluation of the students.The innovations of the Board of Education will benefit every state, he said.

Parmar was speaking on the inaugural day of a three-day 51st Annual Conference "Council of Boards of School Education" at Noor Us Sabah Palace Hotel in the city on Thursday. MP State Open School Education Board and Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan organised the event.

He further said that Indian languages have been given importance in the National Education Policy-2020 to move the nation forward in a positive way.

He said Madhya Pradesh is also working towards including regional languages of other states like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu etc. in the teaching curriculum.

Parmar said that the CM Rise School Scheme will usher in a new revolution of education in Madhya Pradesh. In this session, 370 CM Rise schools have been started and 9200 fully equipped CM Rise schools will be opened in the state. The state government is moving ahead with the commitment to provide high quality education to the students. In this perspective, it has been decided to conduct board examinations of Class V and VIII from the point of view of overall evaluation of the student. Parmar also released the special edition of Council of Board’s magazine ‘Sahodaya’.

About 70 delegates from various education boards of India including countries like Nepal, USA, Mauritius etc. are participating in the conference. Various academic topics will be discussed in the conference in the light of new education policy, including the topics of online education and conducting Common University Entrance Test. C.O.B.S.E. and Nagaland Board President Asano Sekhose, general secretary M.C. Sharma, principal secretary school education Rashmi Arun Shami and president of Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Bharat Bairagi, commissioner public education Abhay Verma, director of MP State Open School Education Board Prabhat Raj Tiwari along with officers and representatives of various states were present.

