ESB's Opinions Sought For Setting Up MP Police Recruitment Board | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Home Department has begun to work on a proposal for setting up a police recruitment board.

After receiving opinions from the Finance Department and the Employees Selection Board (ESB), the Home Department will send the report to the Committee of Senior Secretaries. Afterwards, it will go to the Cabinet.

The Home Department sought the Finance Department's opinions to assess the cost the government will incur after the formation of the board. The Finance Department has given its opinions.

Some posts have also been approved. The police department recruits employees through ESB, so the Home Department also sought its opinions. Once the plan gets ready, its draft will go to the Law Department.

After receiving opinions, the home department will send the draft to the Senior Secretaries Committee.

The Senior Secretaries Committee will see if there are any shortcomings in the constitution of the board.

Once the senior secretaries approve the proposal, it will go to the cabinet.

In the provisions for setting up the board, it has been suggested that any serving IPS officer should chair the board, consisting of examination controller, director, and other positions like ESB.

At a meeting with the officers at the police headquarters last week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed them to set up the proposed recruitment without delay.

The proposal for the formation of the recruitment board should come to the cabinet this month, but its chances appear thin.

There were talks that the recruitments should be done through the board. Because the formation of the board takes time, the government has decided to do the recruitment through ESB.

The recruitments of other departments, like forest, jails, transport, excise, and home guard, where employees require to wear uniforms, will be done through the police recruitment board.

Once the board conducts the examinations for recruitment to these department, the ESB will incur a huge loss. The government mulls over the issue, too.