EOW Raids PWD Engineer’s Premises In Disproportionate Assets Case; ₹2.5 Lakh Cash, ₹25 Lakh Vehicle Seized | Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday conducted searches at three premises linked to a Madhya Pradesh PWD executive engineer in connection with a disproportionate assets case and recovered ₹2.5 lakh in cash and a vehicle valued at around ₹25 lakh, an official said.

Three EOW teams began searches at the government accommodation of Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer Kamalkishore Singare in Balaghat and his residences in Chhindwara and Bhopal at around 6 am, he said.

EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police SP Manjeet Singh, who was leading the search operation in Balaghat, told PTI that the agency had taken action after obtaining permission from a court.

“During the preliminary search, ₹2.5 lakh in cash and a vehicle valued at around ₹25 lakh were recovered from his official residence in Balaghat. Examination of documents is underway,” he said.

The team was also taking Singare to Chhindwara as part of the investigation, the official said.

Singare had been posted in Balaghat for the past 14 months, according to officials.

There had been complaints against him for allegedly demanding commissions from contractors in exchange for clearing construction bills.

Yunus Khan, general secretary of the Civil Contractors Association, had lodged a formal complaint against him with the EOW in Jabalpur on July 13, following which the action was initiated, Singh said.