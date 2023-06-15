 EOW Raid: Co-op Committee Asst Managers Turns Out To Be Lakhpati
A search warrant was obtained and thereafter a raid was conducted on the premises of the assistant manager.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing conducted a raid on the residence of cooperative committee assistant manager in village Deori-Kala of Katni district and unearth moveable and immovable properties worth lakhs on Thursday.

DSP AV Singh told Free Press that the EOW had received a complaint against assistant manager Anil Rai of amassing property disproportionate to his known source of income. A search warrant was obtained and thereafter a raid was conducted on the premises of the assistant manager. The sleuths found two SUVs, six two wheelers, over 500 gm gold jewellery, 2 Kg silver ornaments, fixed deposit worth Rs 4 lakh, land documents of 18 acer and of three plots in his and family members name. The team also recovered Rs 9.30 lakh cash from his house.

