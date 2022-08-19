EOW Jabalpur raids RTO official’s house; expensive home theatre system, farmhouse and property over Rs 10 cr unearthed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing (EOW), Jabalpur has conducted raid at the house of regional transport officer (RTO) Santosh Pal and his wife Rekha Pal who works as a clerk and both posted in Jabalpur office for acquiring disproportionate assets apart from their known source of income, the officials said on Thursday.

The raid was launched in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The EOW sleuths found their earnings are 650 per cent more than their valid source of income.

EOW, SP Devendra Singh Rajput told Free Press that the agency had filed a complaint against the RTO and his wife, that they own more property than their actual income. The inspector posted in EOW conducted a primary investigation and a case of corruption was registered against the two.

The teams of sleuths of Sagar and Jabalpur started their action at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night and ended the raid on Thursday evening.

“The police have found a high-end home theatre, a total of six houses, one farmhouse, one car, one SUV, a superbike and Rs 16 lakh cash from them”, he added.

The SP informed the complaint that the RTO owns the property amounting to more than Rs 5 crore, which may increase after thorough assessment.

He also added that the PWD will be going to assess the value of the property and investment. A letter has been written to the banks to share account details and locker information of the accused.

Sources informed that the two personnel are having a property of more than Rs 10 crore.

PROPERTIES THAT CAME TO LIGHT DURING RAID:

One house constructed in 1247 square feet area in PP Colony Gwarighat.

One house constructed in 1150 square feet in Shankar Nagar ward.

Two houses constructed in 10,000 square feet area in Shatabdipuram colony.

One house was constructed in a 570 square feet area in Gada Fatak area.

One farmhouse of 1.4 acre in Deepkhera of Chargaon road

One car and one SUV, two superbikes

Gold and silver jewellery assessment is yet to be done.