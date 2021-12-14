Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India declared centre of excellence in entrepreneurship

BHOPAL: Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has received the status of Centre of Excellence in Entrepreneurship by the Union ministry of entrepreneurship and skill development, informed Director General of EDII, Sunil Shukla.

EDII has been engaged for the extensive development work in handicrafts and handloom sectors at multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh with focus on handloom in Chanderi and Maheshwar, terracotta in Betul and carpets in Gwalior.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday, EDII DG Sunil Shukla said, EDII entered into MoUs with premier institutions in MP like Madhya Pradesh Skill Development Mission, The Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Gwalior and several other MoUs with government institutions.

EDII has been working with MPSRLM in Madhya Pradesh for the Start Up Village programme which is being implemented in Dindori, Barwani, Sheopur, Shahdol, Sidhi, Mandla, Balaghat, Alirajpur and Jhabua districts for the development of rural entrepreneurship.

It is also working actively with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board for the development of tourism based enterprises at various tourism destinations in the state.

EDII has been working with Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board under the HP-EDII ‘World on Wheels’ project and Providing Digital Education, Training to Students, Teachers & Community across the state.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 07:02 PM IST