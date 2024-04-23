Entire City Will Be Painted With Saffron Colour During PM’s Road Show: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that mega road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in Bhopal on Wednesday. The road show will be of 1 km and every corner of city will be painted with saffron colour. The entire city will be decorated like a bride.

He was addressing the press conference at BJP office on Tuesday evening. He added that more than 200 platforms will be installed and people of all walks of life including seer community, traders etc will welcome PM.

The entire atmosphere will get reverberated with the slogans of Modi- Modi. The tribal artists will give their presentation on the beats of traditional musical instruments.

He added that it is for the fifth time that PM is arriving to Madhya Pradesh during the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Till date, no PM has arrived state so many times and it’s a history. During his ten years rule, PM had provided all kind of resources to Madhya Pradesh with open heart and opened the paths of development for the state. It is a golden era for the development of Madhya Pradesh.

He said efforts will be made that the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall reflect the scene akin to heaven.

Taking on Congress' objection to the use of saffron colour he said that “ We have an objection to the objection of Congress. Our culture is of sacrifice and the entire road show will be painted with the saffron colour,”.