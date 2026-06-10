Encroachments Around Bhoj Wetland Part I: District Administration Charged With Bias | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration's ongoing drive to remove encroachments from Full Tank Level (FTL) area and 50-metre buffer zone of Upper Lake has encountered a fresh hurdle, with six property owners challenging the demarcation process and demanding a re-survey in their presence, but the monsoon is expected to hit Bhopal before action is taken on their properties.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has concluded hearings on objections and submitted a detailed, reasoned order to the SDM for a final decision.

Although June 25 has been set as the deadline for considering claims and objections, the imminent arrival of the southwest monsoon may delay action for nearly four months.

In the TT Nagar circle area, notices were issued to owners of 46 structures found within the FTL zone.

While action has already been taken against 16 encroachments, proceedings in 30 cases remain pending. Six objections have emerged from this list.

400 encroachments identified following NGT directions

Acting on directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the district administration and BMC conducted a joint survey during February and March and identified nearly 400 encroachments within the Upper Lake's FTL zone and the 50-metre buffer area.

Among them, six property owners have objected to the demarcation, alleging that the survey was not conducted in their presence.

They have sought a fresh demarcation exercise and requested that action against their properties be stayed until the process is completed. Five of these disputed properties are located in Sevaniya Gond village, while one is situated in Vilkheda.

Monsoon may halt further proceedings

Last year, survey teams cited rain and waterlogged marshy conditions as major obstacles to demarcation and anti-encroachment work around the lake.

Similar difficulties are expected this year, with the monsoon likely to reach Madhya Pradesh between June 15 and June 20.

Meteorologist HS Pandey said conditions were favourable for the monsoon to advance in central India over the next few days, bringing rainfall to Bhopal by mid-June.

Officials speak

Neeraj Anand Likhar, Chief City Planner, BMC, said, During the hearing, six individuals requested a re-demarcation.

Hearings for all cases have been concluded and speaking orders have been forwarded to the SDM. Further action and decisions regarding the objections will now be taken at the SDM level.

TT Nagar SDM Archna Rawat Sharma denied the allegations and said that a team would be formed within two days and actions would begin this week.