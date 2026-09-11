Encroachments, Altered Water Flow Delay NGT Survey Of Bhoj Wetland At Kerwa |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive soil filling, alleged encroachments and disrupted water flow have complicated the NGT-directed ground-truthing survey of the Kerwa reservoir for Bhoj Wetland.

Members of the special committee observed several locations where soil and debris appeared to have been dumped to raise land levels, while constructions and roads were found close to the water-spread area.

The survey team was informed that a bridge in the Kerwa area, which helped retain water and facilitate the reservoir reaching its Full Tank Level (FTL), was damaged. With water continuing to flow out, the reservoir has not reached its natural FTL, making it difficult to establish its original boundary.

Committee members also discussed the possibility of a temporary stop-dam or emergency arrangement, noting that Kerwa is an important source of drinking water for Bhopal.

The detailed Kerwa survey has been deferred for now due to insufficient water and uncertainty over the natural FTL. The committee will submit its observations to the NGT, which will decide the further course of the survey and action.

Over 3,000 truckloads of debris, encroachments affected FTL

Experts and officials said soil, construction debris and other material had been dumped at several locations, apparently narrowing natural water passages. In 2025, over 3,000 truckloads of debris were allegedly dumped in the catchment near Mahua Kheda village, following which the NGT took suo motu cognisance and directed its removal. The committee is also examining private and government-related projects, including tourism activities, for their possible impact on the reservoir.

Original FTL to be established

Environmentalist and committee member Rashid Noor Khan told Free Press that the survey should document how encroachments and soil filling have altered Kerwa's natural character and FTL. He said existing Water Resources Department boundary markers, revenue records, historical markers, satellite imagery and technical maps should be compared before determining the original water-spread area. Khan also recalled an earlier complaint regarding mining and debris dumping in the area, saying the impact on drainage and surrounding structures needs detailed assessment.