Empty Fired Cartridge Found In French Tourist’s Bag At The Airport

Empty Fired Cartridge Was Found In A French Tourist’s Bag At The Airport | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An empty fired cartridge was detected in the checked baggage of a foreign national at Raja Bhoj Airport on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a brief security alert.

According to airport security officials, the incident occurred around 12 noon during routine screening of registered baggage. A 7.62 x 39 mm empty cartridge was found inside a trolley bag belonging to French passenger Lewis Valentine, who was scheduled to travel to Mumbai on an Air India flight.

Intelligence agencies conducted a thorough interrogation of Valentine and his local guide as a precautionary measure. When questioned, Valentine, a wildlife photographer, said he was unaware of the cartridge’s presence and failed to produce any valid authorisation for carrying the item.

He told security officials that he had purchased the bag in Kenya and had no knowledge of how the cartridge ended up inside. The recovered cartridge appeared to be used and damaged.

Airport security handed over the passenger and the recovered item to Gandhi Nagar police station for further investigation. Police station incharge Brajendra Marskole said that after detailed questioning, no criminal intent was established.

“The cartridge appeared to be empty and damaged. The passenger’s explanation was consistent and no suspicious background was found,” Marskole said.

Valentine had been visiting Satpura Tiger Reserve for wildlife photography and was en route to Mumbai to return to France. Police officials said no case has been registered and the accused has been released after questioning.