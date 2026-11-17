Elephant From Chhattisgarh Kills Elderly Woman In MP's Dindori Forest, Daughter Runs To Safety | caricature

BHOPAL/DINDORI (Madhya Pradesh): An elephant killed an elderly woman in South Samnapur forest circle of Dindori district on Sunday. She had gone to the jungle along with her daughter. On seeing the elephant, both of them ran away from the scene.

The elephant chased and trampled the woman to death, while her daughter managed to save her life by fleeing.

Forest officials said that the deceased woman was identified as Rambai Ahir, wife of Sukhnandan. She was a resident of Jhamul village in Kodwadih forest area. She had gone to the jungle to graze the cattle. All of a sudden, the elephant confronted her.

She tried to beat a hasty retreat but the elephant crushed her to death. Her daughter Tapeshwari (18) ran towards the village to seek help. Villagers rushed to the spot and took the injured Rambai to hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.

Elephant entered from Chhattisgarh

Forest department sources said that the elephant, which came from Chhattisgarh, had been moving in the area for last few days. The villagers were informed about its presence on Gajrakshak app and were also made aware through public announcements.

But villagers hardly follow the advice and risks their life by going inside the jungle, a department official said.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!