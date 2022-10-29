Electricity supply disrupted in Bijawar, people allege carelessness by PWD

Bijawar (Chhatarpur): Electricity supply was hampered in Bijawar in Chhatarpur district amid preparations being made to welcome Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who will visit town on Saturday to attend Moniya Mahotsav.

The locals also alleged that the disruption in electricity supply was caused by the carelessness of Public Works Department (PWD).

Talking to media, the local residents stated that a tree was cut by PWD near CM Rise School. They added that PWD personnel cut the tree carelessly following which the tree fell on electricity line, which broke.

Expressing dismay over carelessness, the locals said that electricity supply had not been restored. They also said that the road connecting Matguvan to Bijawar, which is under construction for past two years, is still incomplete. As a result, commuters face problems.

Executive engineer of PWD, RS Shukla, stated that he was unaware of the matter while junior engineer of the electricity department JK Tripathi said that the tree was felled to give space for CM’s helipad.