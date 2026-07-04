Electric Traps Continue To Kill Tigers Across MP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The deaths of tigers are occurring frequently due to electric traps laid by poachers in the state, and this is a matter of serious concern. Such incidents also raise questions about the security measures of the Forest Department.

On Thursday, the remains of a tiger were exhumed from a pit in Satna district. The tiger was killed by relatives of a chowkidar two months ago. They had laid an electric trap to kill a wild boar, but the tiger was electrocuted.

So far this year, at least eight tigers have died after coming into contact with electric traps in different parts of the state.

According to official figures of the Forest Department, an 18-month-old tigress was the first tiger to die due to electrocution this year. She died in the Eastern Mandla Forest Division on Jan 9.

Later, a four-year-old tigress died after coming into contact with a solar fence carrying electric current in the Umaria Forest Division on Jan 16.

In February, electric current claimed the lives of an 11-year-old tigress and a 12-year-old tiger in North Shahdol. In March, a four-year-old tiger lost its life due to electrocution.

In April, a seven-year-old tiger and an eight-year-old tigress died due to electrocution in the Umaria Project Division and the South Seoni Forest Division, respectively.

Last year, the Forest Department conducted an analysis of the deaths of wild animals. It found that between 2014 and 2025, 933 wild animals died due to electric traps, including 39 tigers.

When contacted by The Free Press Journal, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) VN Ambade expressed concern over the growing number of tiger deaths and called for strict action in poaching cases.

He said that stringent action should also be taken against field staff in cases of tiger electrocution, along with the culprits, but no such action is being taken. The conviction rate in such cases is very low.

"When I was PCCF (Wildlife), I formed a Special Investigation Team to probe tiger death cases, but it did not submit its report. Instead, the officials waited for my retirement," he fumed.

He alleged that there is a lack of communication between forest staff and villagers regarding tiger protection.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said the Forest Department is least bothered about tiger protection and is more interested in promoting tourism.

He claimed that the Forest Department has not yet formed the State Tiger Protection Force. "Why is it not coordinating with the Electricity Department and increasing patrolling near high-tension power line areas?" he questioned.

He cited the low conviction rate and the lack of major action against field staff in tiger poaching cases as major failures.