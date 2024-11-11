Electioneering For Budhni, Vijaypur Ends, Polling On Wednesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electioneering for the by-polls in Budhni and Vijaypur came to an end on Monday. Polling for the two seats will take place on Wednesday. Both the national parties campaigned with their all might on the last day. CM Mohan Yadav campaigned for the party candidate in Vijaypur.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a few public meetings in Budhni on the last day of electioneering.

In Budhni, the Congress has fielded Rajkumar Patel against BJP’s Ramakant Bhargava. Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra is pitted against Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat in Vijaypur. The Budhni by-election is held because Chouhan quit the assembly seat after winning the Lok Sabha election. The Vijaypur by-election is held after Rawat quit the Congress to join the BJP.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari was very active in electioneering for the party candidates in both the constituencies. The Congress has not won a single election under Patwari’s leadership, so he pulled out all the stops for the party’s victory.