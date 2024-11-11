 Electioneering For Budhni, Vijaypur Ends, Polling On Wednesday
Electioneering For Budhni, Vijaypur Ends, Polling On Wednesday

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a few public meetings in Budhni on the last day of electioneering.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electioneering for the by-polls in Budhni and Vijaypur came to an end on Monday. Polling for the two seats will take place on Wednesday. Both the national parties campaigned with their all might on the last day. CM Mohan Yadav campaigned for the party candidate in Vijaypur.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a few public meetings in Budhni on the last day of electioneering.

