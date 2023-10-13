Election Preparations: Discussion On VIP Movement, Security Measures Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the possible arrival of VIPs in the state during the elections, all senior police officers were briefed by the officials of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Special Protection Group (SPG) through video conferencing from police headquarters here on Friday.

DGP Sudhir Saxena said that in the coming time, the police will have multidimensional responsibilities like arrival of VIPs and during the upcoming festivals to enforce the model code of conduct (MCC). The DGP has asked the police to follow the Blue Book, Yellow Book and all security related circular carefully up to the field staff (reserve level) so that strict adherence to security standards can be ensured. Joint Director VIP Security, IB, Dipankar Trivedi, DIG SPG Vimukt Ranjan and Assistant Director of IB, Deshraj Bhatoa discussed VIP security and counter measures like access control system, jammer and use of drones.

The "Blue Book" details security given to the President, Vice-President and the Prime Minister and their families and the "Yellow Book" details security given to other VIPs and VVIPs. The Home Ministry in coordination with different intelligence agencies issues guidelines for security cover.

