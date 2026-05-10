Election Petition Filed Against Corporator Of Ward 22 Dismissed By District And Sessions Court In Bhopal | file pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court here dismissed an election petition filed by Prayesh Saxena. The petition sought to declare the election of Samar Huzoor who won the seat as an independent candidate from municipal ward number 22, as illegal and void. ADJ Sanjay Agrawal passed the order on Saturday.

Advocate Mehboob Ansari who appeared on behalf of Huzoor stated that voting for the municipal elections was on July 6, 2022.

On July 17, 2022, while declaring the election results, the district election officer and collector declared Huzoor the winner as in dependent candidate in ward number 22 and issued him a certificate of election. On July 25, 2022, a formal notification was issued to this effect.

On January 12, 2023, Prayesh Saxena, the defeated BJP candidate, filed an election petition in the court against Huzoor and the district election officer. In his petition, Saxena alleged that Huzoor had submitted a false affidavit in his nomination form, concealed information regarding his PAN card, and provided false information involving serious irregularities in the voters list. Consequently, he sought to have the election of Huzoor declared illegal and void.