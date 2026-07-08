 Elderly Woman Dragged, Beaten By Daughter-In-Law & Grandchildren Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur | CCTV VIRAL
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Elderly Woman Dragged, Beaten By Daughter-In-Law & Grandchildren Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur | CCTV VIRAL

An elderly woman was allegedly dragged and beaten by her daughter-in-law and grandchildren over a property dispute in Jabalpur's Neta Colony. The assault was caught on CCTV, showing the woman pleading for mercy while being attacked. She alleged that police took no action on her complaint, following which she approached the SP office, where she was assured of action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Elderly Woman Dragged, Beaten By Daughter-In-Law & Grandchildren Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur | CCTV VIRAL

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman was allegedly dragged on the ground and brutally beaten by her daughter-in-law and grandchildren over a property dispute in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place in Neta Colony under the Adhartal police station area, was captured on CCTV and the video has surfaced on social media.

In the CCTV footage, a few people can be seen assaulting the elderly woman. She is dragged on the ground, pushed, and repeatedly beaten while trying to defend herself.

The woman is also seen begging them to stop, but the attackers continue to assault her.

Watch the DISTURBING VIDEO below:

According to the victim, the assault was linked to an ongoing dispute over her property. She has alleged that her daughter-in-law and grandchildren attacked her to forcefully take control of the property.

The elderly woman first approached the Adhartal police station and lodged a complaint. However, she claimed that no action was taken on her complaint. Following this, she reached the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and sought justice.

Senior police officials have assured the woman that appropriate action will be taken after investigating the matter.

The incident has sparked concern after the CCTV video of the assault went viral on social media. Police are looking into the allegations and further investigation is underway.

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