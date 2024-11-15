Elderly Vendor Robbed Of Mobile, Accused Held In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal allegedly snatched cell phone from an elderly man, working as a vegetable vendor in Katara Hills area of the city on Wednesday, the police reported on Thursday.

According to cops, the accused has been arrested and has around 13 criminal cases registered against him. Katara Hills police station TI Brijendra Nigam told Free Press that the complainant, Phool Singh Mali is a resident of Barai village, who works as a vegetable vendor.

On Wednesday, he had gone to the vegetable market in Katara Hills to purchase vegetables and slept there, as he had some work at the vegetable market on Thursday also. In the dead of the night, when he was heading to answer nature’s call, a man arrived and snatched his mobile and fled. He lodged a police complaint on Thursday, almost a few hours after which the accused, identified as Ajay Golden was arrested. The stolen mobile was seized from him, the police said.

Bike-borne man snatches mobile, booked

An unidentified bike-borne man allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a man working at an insurance company in city’s Shahpura area on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.

The cops added that they have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have launched a manhunt for him. According to Shahpura police, the complainant’s name is Dharmendra Raghuwanshi (28).