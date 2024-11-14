3 Charas Smugglers Apprehended; Booty Worth Rs 8.6 Cr Seized In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Thursday arrested two men and one woman involved in charas smuggling and seized 8.4 kilogram of illegal substance, officials said.

According to officials, total value of confiscated drugs, along with cash, mobile phones and a vehicle, is estimated at ?8.6 crore. Meanwhile, the state police seized drugs worth Rs 10 crore across MP within eight hours on the first day of the state-wide drug crackdown. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Akhil Patel said that after receiving directives from Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh to take strict action against illegal narcotics and smugglers, the city crime branch swung into action.

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav had directed state police to curb sale and smuggling of drugs. The Crime Branch team on Thursday received a tip-off about a group of smugglers, who had reportedly been waiting for a buyer near a roadside restaurant in Khajuri Road area of Bhopal, in a luxury vehicle. Acting promptly, the team conducted a raid and arrested the suspects, who have been identified as Amir Qureshi (52), Prateek Mishra (36) and Zahida Qureshi (48).

Upon searching the car, the crime branch team recovered 8.4 kilogram of charas valued at Rs 8.4 crore, Rs 2 lakh in cash, five mobile phones, and the car, bringing total seizure to Rs 8.6 crore. The Crime Branch registered a case under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act and has taken the suspects into custody for further investigation.

Amir Qureshi has a previous case under NDPS Act registered at Mangalwara police station, while Prateek Mishra's records are being retrieved via ICJS system, DCP Patel said.

Raids carried out in Khargone, Seoni

Apart from Bhopal, raids were carried out in Khargone, Seoni, Chhindwara and Neemuch too. 700 kilogram of psychotropic substances were seized from these places.