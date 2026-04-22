Elderly Man Assaulted By Guards At Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two security guards at Hamidia Hospital allegedly brutally assaulted an elderly man who was found sleeping at the gate of the new building. The incident took place on Tuesday night. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

In the video, one of the two guards wearing blue uniforms is seen slapping the elderly man and then the second guard assaults him multiple times with his stick. The man is then shoved away by the guards. He was reportedly found sleeping in a restricted area.

Hamidia Hospital Superintendent Dr Sumit Tandon, while admitting that the assault took place, clarified that the guards objected when they spotted the man under the influence of alcohol in the restricted area. However, he argued with them and pelted them with stones which triggered the assault.

An enquiry is being conducted in this connection following which further action will be taken, Tandon added.

Meanwhile, Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge KG Shukla denied having any knowledge about the incident.