Elderly Couple Murdered Over Land Dispute In Tikamgarh; Two Detained | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following land dispute, an elderly couple was murdered in Tikamgarh district, police said on Sunday. The body of Chenu Ghosh (70) and his wife Panbai (70) were found on Sunday morning in a hut on their agricultural field in Ramnagar village, 25 km from the district headquarters, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that rivalry over an agricultural land triggered the killing, police said.

Tikamgarh SP Manohar Singh Mandloi said that the couple was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and sticks on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. "The victims died on the spot due to the injuries inflicted in the attack," he said.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when a villager spotted the bodies and alerted the authorities.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a dispute and rivalry over two acres of agricultural land could be behind the killings, he said.

The cousin brother had killed his sister and his brother-in-law in greed of land. He said that the police have detained two persons in connection with the murder.

A case had been registered against the accused under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Digoda police station.