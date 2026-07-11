Elderly Couple Murder: Police Seek Interstate Help, Share CCTV Footage Across 3 States | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have intensified the investigation into the sensational murder of an elderly couple in Aishbagh's Sudama Nagar by sharing CCTV footage of two prime suspects with police in three states on Friday and seeking interstate assistance to trace them.

Investigators have scanned more than 1,000 CCTV cameras and analysed nearly 500 faces while widening the probe beyond Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the bodies of Hemant Philemon and his wife Shakuntala, were found on June 26 from their house.

Investigators believe the couple was shot twice each between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on June 24 in a carefully planned attack.

Suspecting the involvement of professional shooters, police have shared the suspects' images with police in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan to verify whether they match records of known contract killers.

The suspects, believed to be 30-38 years old, were captured wearing identical raincoats and gloves, apparently to conceal their identities and avoid leaving forensic evidence.

Police said that enhanced footage prepared by a Delhi-based digital forensics agency shows the duo separating to move through different lanes before reuniting near the Subhash Nagar underpass and eventually disappearing from the surveillance network.

Police are also searching for a tenant who lived in the victims' house and reportedly disappeared four days before the murders, leaving behind all personal belongings.